A Boeing 737-3 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal's capital, injuring 10 people, according to the transport minister, an airline safety group, and footage from a passenger that showed the aircraft on fire. "Notre avion vient de prendre feu"—"Our plane just caught fire"—wrote Malian musician Cheick Siriman Sissoko in a post on Facebook that showed passengers jumping down the emergency slides at night as flames engulfed one side of the aircraft. In the background, people can be heard screaming.

Transport Minister El Malick Ndiaye said the Air Senegal flight operated by Transair was headed to Bamako, in neighboring Mali, late Wednesday with 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew, the AP reports. The injured were being treated at a hospital, while the others were taken to a hotel to rest. It was the third incident involving a Boeing airplane this week.

Also on Thursday, per the AP, 190 people were safely evacuated from a plane in Turkey after one of its tires burst during landing, Turkey's transportation ministry said. The Boeing 737-800, belonging to Turkey-based Corendon Airlines, stopped safely on the runway at Gazipasa airport near the Mediterranean coastal town of Alanya, the company said. On Wednesday, a Boeing 767 operated by FedEx made an emergency landing in Istanbul afterr its front landing gear failed to open.