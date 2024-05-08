A Sip of Water Gets Marathon Winner Disqualified

Drinking water while running a marathon is advisable. But as Esteban Prado learned, who you take the water from matters. SF Gate reports Prado was the first place finisher at the Hoag OC marathon in Southern California last Saturday with a time of 2:24:54—but had to give up his win because he accepted water from his father. Only water taken from official race volunteers at designated hydration stations is permitted.

Race organizers elaborated in a statement, saying they were "forced to disqualify a participant after it was confirmed they received unauthorized assistance from an individual on a bicycle, in violation of USA Track and Field rules and our race regulations. We take these rules seriously to ensure fairness and the integrity of our event for all competitors." Jason Yang, who finished in 2:25:11, was named the winner. In comments to ABC7, Prado suggested Yang was the one who complained to race officials.

Prado said a race director told him a competitor saw him receive the unauthorized assistance, and "the only person that could see me within range was second place." He added that the aid stations struggled to help him. "Whenever I got to these stations, the volunteers were scrambling because I'm the only runner in sight. You could barely see me, like, at certain turns." The Los Angeles Times recalls a similar story involving Ethan Hermann, who in his first-ever marathon in November finished the Philadelphia Marathon in 2:17:03, under the 2024 US Olympic Marathon Trials qualifying time of 2:18:00. But he accepted a water bottle from his coach at a hydration station and was disqualified as a result. (More marathon stories.)