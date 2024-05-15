Here's How Caitlin Clark's WNBA Debut Went

Caitlin Clark struggled early in her WNBA debut before finishing with 20 points as the Indiana Fever fell to the Connecticut Sun 92-71 on Tuesday night, the AP reports. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 13 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds, registering the 12th triple-double of her career. DeWanna Bonner added 20 points and DiJonai Carrington had 16. She also was a major reason for Clark's early offensive struggles, hounding the guard. The NCAA's all-time Division I scoring leader, who finished the game 5 for 15 from the field, had 10 turnovers and went scoreless in the first quarter. She missed her first four shots before finally getting on the board midway through the second period.

Clark stole the ball around the foul line and drove the length of the court before laying the ball in. She later added two free throws and hit a 3-pointer with 29.9 seconds left in the first half to finish the opening 20 minutes with seven points, hitting two of her seven shot attempts. The Fever trailed 49-39 at the break. The Fever got within 63-57 late in the third quarter on two free throws by Clark, but couldn't get closer the rest of the way. Clark did start heating up from the field, hitting four 3-pointers, including one from long range.