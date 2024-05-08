Search for Missing Trucker Ends Where It Began

A 51-year-old Canadian trucker seemingly vanished from a gas station in Ontario on April 24. Surveillance video taken that afternoon shows Brian Lush exit his truck and walk around the front of it. Then he left the range of the camera and wasn't seen again. His keys and belongings remained in the truck, and at the time the Ontario Provincial Police said they were "assigning as many resources as possible," among them drones and dog teams, to aid the investigation. Two weeks later came the news that Lush's body had finally been found—in his truck's trailer, despite it being a "key piece of evidence in the search," as the CBC puts it.