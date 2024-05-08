Braun Scores Big Win in Indiana Primary

Nikki Haley got more than 20% of the vote in state's GOP presidential primary
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 7, 2024 7:44 PM CDT
Braun Scores Big Win in Indiana Primary
Biden and Trump easily won the Indiana presidential primaries,   (AP Photo)

Indiana held its primaries Tuesday and there were no surprises in early results: The AP called the Republican primary for Donald Trump soon after polls closed at 6pm Eastern, while President Biden was the only candidate on the Democratic ballot and "uncommitted" is not an option in Indiana. With more than 70% of ballots counted, Trump had around 78% of the vote, with Nikki Haley, who dropped out months ago, at around 22%, per DecisionDeskHQ.

In a more competitive race, US Sen. Mike Braun won Indiana's Republican gubernatorial primary, the Indianapolis Star reports. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Chambers, his nearest rival in the six-candidate race, conceded soon after polls closed. The Star notes it was "by far the most expensive primary in Indiana history, given the sheer number of candidates" and the "electoral math" that makes the winner likely to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. US Rep. Jim Banks won the GOP primary to replace Braun in the Senate, NBC News reports. (More Election 2024 stories.)

