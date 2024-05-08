Braun Scores Big Win in Indiana Primary

Indiana held its primaries Tuesday and there were no surprises in early results: The AP called the Republican primary for Donald Trump soon after polls closed at 6pm Eastern, while President Biden was the only candidate on the Democratic ballot and "uncommitted" is not an option in Indiana. With more than 70% of ballots counted, Trump had around 78% of the vote, with Nikki Haley, who dropped out months ago, at around 22%, per DecisionDeskHQ.