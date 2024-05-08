Greene Loses Big in Attempt to Remove Johnson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt to oust Speaker Mike Johnson was met with boos, laughter, and 359 votes against in the House on Wednesday, quelling the Georgia Republican's long-threatened revolt. Greene's measure won the support of only 10 other Republicans and 32 Democrats, 163 of whom backed keeping Johnson while seven voted present. GOP members booed as Greene introduced her measure earlier in the day, the Washington Post reports. When Majority Whip Steve Scalise immediately moved to kill it, nearly all members yelled their approval, with only the voices of Greene and GOP Rep. Thomas Massie heard to say "nay." Laughter followed.

"This is the uniparty for the American people watching," Greene said as she was being booed. Afterward, Johnson expressed appreciation to the members who declined to end his speakership after six months. "Hopefully, this is the end of the personality politics and the frivolous character assassination that has defined the 118th Congress," he said. "It's regrettable, it's not who we are as Americans, and we're better than this." He had the support of Donald Trump, who posted online Wednesday that "this is not the time" for a motion to vacate. Trump called Johnson a "good man who is trying very hard," per CBS News.

Johnson and Greene had met a couple of times this week, though he denied negotiating with her to keep the job. Demands by Greene and Massie, per the Post, included that Johnson act to:



Allow no more aid to be sent to Ukraine this year.

Put only bills on the floor that most Republicans support.

Move to defund all Justice Department investigations of Trump.

Pass a dozen individual spending bills or institute a 1% reduction across government agencies.