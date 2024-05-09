Urkel Just Got Himself Hitched

Who can stand being with Steve Urkel for more than five minutes? Nicoletta Ruhl, apparently. The tech exec tied the knot on Saturday in Los Angeles with Jaleel White, the 47-year-old actor who played the off-putting child neighbor of the Winslow family on the prime-time sitcom Family Matters. People reports that the couple wed at the Riviera Country Club, in LA's Pacific Palisades neighborhood, with about 175 guests in attendance as they said their "I do's."

The event was said to feature "five-star food" and three DJs spread throughout the venue. Dinner was filet mignon and branzino over veggies, and dessert featured "a red velvet wedding cake with lemon, funfetti, and vanilla," per People. The bride and groom even had a special treat for guests: They changed clothes at one point and came out to do a choreographed dance to Marvin Gaye's "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." "I felt like a prince," White tells People of their big day.

ETOnline.com points out that the preplanned dance number shouldn't come as too much of a surprise: After all, White's Family Matters character was known for "the Urkel," and White himself has appeared on Dancing With the Stars. The couple debuted their relationship on New Year's Day in 2022 with an Instagram post, with Ruhl writing, "New year, same peeps." ET also notes that White's Urkel character on Family Matters was just supposed to be a cameo, but he resonated with audiences and earned a permanent spot. "The Urkel character continues to be one of the most iconic characters in the history of television," per the outlet. (More Jaleel White stories.)