Report: Man Shot at Drake's Mansion

Police descended on Drake's ritzy Toronto mansion after a security guard was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday, according to local media outlets. Police said they responded to a shooting at the corner of Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East around 2:10am Tuesday. They said a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, per USA Today . The CBC describes "a heavy police presence" at Drake's mansion on Park Lane Circle in the Bridle Path neighborhood, home to various multimillion-dollar homes. Sources tell the outlet that a security guard was shot in the chest and was unconscious when police arrived.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. Drake is currently in a very public feud with rapper Kendrick Lamar, who used a Google Maps image of Drake's mansion for his recent diss track, "Not Like Us," in which he claims the mansion is home to sex offenders, per USA Today. Lamar has accused Drake of employing predators and of having a secret daughter and drug addictions. However, "there is no indication at this time to suggest the incident was connected with the feud," per the Toronto Star. The shooting victim's injuries are not life-threatening, City News reports. The man has since undergone surgery, per the CBC. Police had not released any suspect or vehicle descriptions as of Tuesday morning. (More Drake stories.)