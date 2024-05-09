Even Shallow Creeks Can Be Deadly, Officials Warn After Tragedy

California officials repeated warnings on water safety after a tragedy on Tuesday. Two young siblings, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, died after being swept away by a rapidly flowing creek in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains. Authorities in the state regularly warn that the state's rivers and streams can become very dangerous when spring snowmelt fills them with fast-flowing, very cold water, the AP reports. Cold shock can quickly stun the strongest of swimmers and boulders, branches, and other debris can lurk invisibly beneath the surface, according to the California Office of Emergency Services.

The children were swept away by Mill Creek, a major tributary of the Santa Ana River. Its waters plunge down a rocky bed from the towering peaks of the San Bernardino range, where ski resorts reported as much as 199 inches of snowfall this past season. Rescuers from the county sheriff's department and US Forest Service found the children near the water's edge around two hours after they were swept away, the Victorville Daily Press reports. The coroner's office identified them as Sophie Humann and Deejay Humann.

"Swift water can be deadly, especially as the weather warms up following heavy winter snowfall in the mountains and higher-than-average flows in rivers and streams," says Amy Palmer, spokesperson for the California Office of Emergency Services. "It's critical Californians understand and appreciate the dangers it can pose and take precautions wherever possible." US Forest Service spokesman Gustavo Bahena urged visitors to be aware of hazards, warning that fast-moving water can sweep people downstream even when it's shallow, the Daily Press reports. Other tips from the Forest Service include: