Irish Students Agree to Take Down Protest Camp

In contrast to events at many campuses on the other side of the Atlantic, students at Ireland's oldest university agreed to take down an anti-Gaza war encampment after negotiations that Trinity College Dublin officials described as "very productive and very fruitful." After five days of peaceful protest, students dismantled the encampment at the central Dublin campus Wednesday night, the New York Times reports.

Demands met. The Irish Times reports that the university has agreed to divest from three Israeli companies with links to illegal West Bank settlements and it says it will "endeavour to divest from investments in other Israeli companies." Trinity also plans to provide tuition and accommodation for eight scholars from Gaza. Professor Eoin O'Sullivan, the university's lead negotiator, said Trinity is "committed to further constructive engagement on the issues raised. We thank the students for their engagement."