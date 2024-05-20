ICC Seeks Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas Leaders

Karim Khan says he's seeking arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Israel defense chief, Hamas leaders
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 20, 2024 6:46 AM CDT
ICC Seeks Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas Leaders
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery on May 13.   (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP)

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said Monday he's seeking arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in connection with their actions during the seven-month war. Karim Khan said that he believes Netanyahu, his defense minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders—Yehya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh—are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel, per the AP.

Speaking of the Israeli actions, Khan said in a statement that "the effects of the use of starvation as a method of warfare, together with other attacks and collective punishment against the civilian population of Gaza, are acute, visible, and widely known. ... They include malnutrition, dehydration, profound suffering, and an increasing number of deaths among the Palestinian population, including babies, other children, and women."

Of the Hamas actions on Oct. 7, he said that he saw for himself "the devastating scenes of these attacks and the profound impact of the unconscionable crimes charged in the applications filed today." Khan adds: "Speaking with survivors, I heard how the love within a family, the deepest bonds between a parent and a child, were contorted to inflict unfathomable pain through calculated cruelty and extreme callousness. These acts demand accountability." (More International Criminal Court stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X