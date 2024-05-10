This Mother's Day Suggestion 'May Ruffle Feathers'

If you're still debating what to do Sunday for Mother's Day and you're a mom with young kids, Emily Wehner is giving you the OK to do whatever the heck you want—even if that means shirking a visit to your own mom. The Indiana mom's "Mother's Day Rules" have gone viral, suggesting those currently "deep into the mothering" prioritize themselves over other moms.

Viral video: In a TikTok from last month that has earned 2.3 million views, Wehner offers advice that she concedes "may ruffle feathers." She says that after her first Mother's Day, which she spent "coordinating grandparent visits," she decided she wasn't doing that again. Wehner says she prefers brunching with her husband and two kids, then spending the day in her garden. "I'm gonna take the day how how I wanna take the day," she noted.