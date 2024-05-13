Will These 2 Baby Names Ever Leave the No. 1 Spot?

Liam, Olivia are top boy, girl names according to SSA, for 5th year straight
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted May 13, 2024 8:55 AM CDT
Will These 2 Baby Names Ever Leave the No. 1 Spot?
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/katrinaelena)

Nearly 21,000 baby boys born in the US last year were named Liam, while more than 15,000 girls were announced as Olivias—the two names that have been bestowed upon American bambinos the most now for five years straight, reports NPR. That's according to this year's annual "top baby names" lists released by the Social Security Administration, in which only one new name appears this year in the top 10 for boys: Mateo. There were no new names for girls added to the top 10. "Everyone thinks that they're choosing ... a name that's just so special for their child," University of Chicago professor Eric Oliver said in a previous interview, per NPR. "It's only when they get to the playground and there are half a dozen other Ellas there that they realize, 'Oh, maybe I'm part of a social trend.'" The year's victors:

Girls names

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Sophia
  6. Mia
  7. Isabella
  8. Ava
  9. Evelyn
  10. Luna

Boys names

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. James
  5. Elijah
  6. Mateo
  7. Theodore
  8. Henry
  9. Lucas
  10. William

Look up the popularity of your own name, or see popular names by birth year, here. (These baby names may soon go "extinct.")

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X