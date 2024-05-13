Will These 2 Baby Names Ever Leave the No. 1 Spot?

Nearly 21,000 baby boys born in the US last year were named Liam, while more than 15,000 girls were announced as Olivias—the two names that have been bestowed upon American bambinos the most now for five years straight, reports NPR. That's according to this year's annual "top baby names" lists released by the Social Security Administration, in which only one new name appears this year in the top 10 for boys: Mateo. There were no new names for girls added to the top 10. "Everyone thinks that they're choosing ... a name that's just so special for their child," University of Chicago professor Eric Oliver said in a previous interview, per NPR. "It's only when they get to the playground and there are half a dozen other Ellas there that they realize, 'Oh, maybe I'm part of a social trend.'" The year's victors:



Girls names

Olivia Emma Charlotte Amelia Sophia Mia Isabella Ava Evelyn Luna