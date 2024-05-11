Those Studies Saying Moderate Drinking Has Benefits? Forget 'Em

It's wine time. Beer Thirty. Happy hour. Five o'clock somewhere. Maybe it's also time to rethink drinking? Moderate drinking was once thought to have benefits for the heart, but better research methods have thrown cold water on that, the AP reports. Alcohol guidelines vary a lot from country to country but the overall trend is toward drinking less. The United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Holland, and Australia recently reviewed new evidence and lowered their alcohol consumption recommendations. Ireland will require cancer warning labels on alcohol starting in 2026. "The scientific consensus has shifted due to the overwhelming evidence linking alcohol to over 200 health conditions, including cancers, cardiovascular diseases and injuries," says a Europe regional adviser for alcohol at the World Health Organization.