Is It a Panda or a Dog? Zoo Says It's a 'Panda Dog'

A zoo in China has come under fire for painting dogs to look like giant pandas and making visitors pay to see them. The fluffy black and white Chow Chows appear in an exhibit that opened at the Taizhou Zoo in Jiangsu province this month with a cover charge of less than $2, per Sky News. The so-called "panda dogs" were dyed to look like pandas, with black and white bodies, black spots around their eyes, and black ears, because the zoo doesn't have any actual pandas, Today reports. Other zoos in China have been accused of trying to pass off dogs as wolves or African cats, NBC News reports. But the Taizhou Zoo says it didn't intend to deceive anyone. It says the "panda dogs" were clearly labeled.