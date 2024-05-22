New Nestle Food Line Targets Ozempic Users

Nestle is launching a new line of food for people who are eating less food. The company's new Vital Pursuit line of products is designed for people who are using Ozempic, Wegovy, and similar weight-loss drugs, known as GLP-1 medications, Fox Business reports. In a news release, the company said the "products are high in protein, a good source of fiber, contain essential nutrients, and they are portion-aligned to a weight loss medication user's appetite." Nestle said the products will meet consumers' need for a "sharper focus on portion control and nutrient balance" with a "variety of frozen formats such as bowls with whole grains or protein pasta, sandwich melts, and pizzas."