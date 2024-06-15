These Are the US Cities Where People Drive the Most

Whether you walk, take public transit, or take a seat behind the wheel to get to school, work, or other activities may depend on where you live—but among the 50 most populated metropolitan areas in the US, people are driving the most every day in Raleigh, North Carolina, with 38.1 miles listed as the average last fall, reports Axios. That's according to stats from mobility analytics firm Replica, which looked at the daily per capita vehicle miles traveled, or VMTs, registered by adult drivers on private trips, though the figures do include taxis and ride-hailing vehicles. Here, the 10 cities where people drive the most, and the least, along with their daily weekday VMT:



Cities that drive the most

Raleigh, North Carolina; 38.1 miles Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama; 36.1 miles Jacksonville, Florida; 36 miles Nashville, Tennessee; 35.5 miles Charlotte, North Carolina; 35.5 miles Richmond, Virginia; 35.5 miles Memphis, Tennessee; 35.2 miles Atlanta; 33.6 miles St. Louis; 32.7 miles Oklahoma City; 32.5 miles