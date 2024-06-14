Media / Alex Jones Alex Jones' Personal Assets Will Be Liquidated Bankruptcy judge is deciding the next steps over Sandy Hook defamation By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jun 14, 2024 2:58 PM CDT Copied Alex Jones speaks to the media after arriving at the federal courthouse Friday, June 14, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Alex Jones' comeuppance for spreading audacious lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting became very real on Friday: A bankruptcy judge in Houston ruled that his personal assets will be liquidated to help repay the $1.5 billion he owes to families of the victims, reports the AP. An interim trustee will guide the process. Jones had requested that his personal bankruptcy reorganization be converted to a liquidation, per CNBC. Judge Christopher Lopez is separately deciding whether Jones' Free Speech Systems company—parent company of his Infowars platform—will be liquidated as well. That could spell the end of Infowars. The most recent court filings said Jones had about $9 million in personal assets and about $6 million cash in hand from his company. His personal home in Austin is exempt, but Jones will sell off a Texas ranch valued at nearly $3 million. Jones has been warning his fans that Infowars' days were numbered for weeks, and he predicted as much to reporters before Friday's hearing. "This is probably the end of Infowars here very, very soon," he said. "But it's just the beginning of my fight against tyranny." The AP notes that Jones—who spread the conspiracy that the massacre at Sandy Hook was a hoax—has been directing fans to a website run by his father in order to keep buying dietary supplements he pushes. (The surviving first-graders just graduated from high school in Newtown, Connecticut.) Report an error