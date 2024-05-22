Top 10 Albums Ever, According to Apple

Apple Music has crowned its best album of all time, and the accolade goes to Lauryn Hill for her 1998 solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It's a "stunningly raw, profound look into the spiritual landscape not just of one of the era's biggest stars, but of the era itself," reads the Apple tribute. The company has been rolling out is top 100 albums list in increments of 10 over the last several days, per NBC News. The top 10: