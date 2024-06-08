Air New Zealand has been dethroned. AirlineRatings.com is out with its annual list of the world's top airlines, and the new victor for 2024 is Qatar Airways. Thrillist notes that "the standards are high" to make it to the top of the list, put together by five veteran editors who ranked the airlines according to a dozen criteria, including passenger reviews, safety ratings, serious incidents, and fleet age. The highest-ranking US airline on the list: Hawaiian Airlines, coming in at No. 17. Here, the top 10:



Qatar Airways Korean Air Cathay Pacific Airways Air New Zealand Emirates Air France-KLM Group All Nippon Airways Etihad Airways Qantas Virgin Australia/Atlantic