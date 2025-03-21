It's a Small Sign of Progress at Heathrow

The situation appears to be improving at Heathrow, which had originally been expected to remain shut for the entirety of Friday following a fire at a nearby electricity substation that killed the airport's power. The BBC reports British Airways has received the green light to go ahead with eight long-haul flights this evening. The airline says it's "urgently contacting customers to let them know so they can make their way to the airport" beginning at 5pm local time, with departures set to begin two hours later. The impacted flights are to Johannesburg, Singapore, Riyadh, Cape Town, Sydney via Singapore, and Buenos Aires via Rio de Janeiro.