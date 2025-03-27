At Least 6 Are Dead After Sub Sinks Off Egypt

Six people died and nine others were injured after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, two municipal officials said Thursday. Emergency crews were able to rescue 29 people, according to a statement released by the Red Sea Governorate. The submarine was sailing off one of the beaches in the tourist promenade area, carrying 45 tourists of various nationalities, per the AP .

Citing information from the Russian Embassy in Egypt, Newsweek reports that children were among those on board. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the Sindbad submarine to sink. In November, a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea after warnings of rough waters, Egyptian officials said. At least four people drowned, while 33 were rescued. Tourism is an important sector of Egypt's economy but many tourist companies have stopped or limited traveling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.