UK, Germany Issue US Travel Warnings

Two US allies have adjusted their travel recommendations for the United States, and not in an encouraging direction. The Hill reports that on Thursday, the United Kingdom updated its guidance for travel to the US, with the government warning its citizens to "comply with all entry, visa, and other conditions of entry" at American checkpoints. "The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules." Reuters notes that the previous version of that UK foreign travel page , now archived, simply read: "The authorities in the US set and enforce entry rules."

The day before the UK's update, Germany had sent out its own red flag, after a group of Germans were detained trying to enter the US. Germany's updated travel advisory warned that a visa or entry waiver may not be enough to cross into the US, and that American border patrol officers have the final say in admitting visitors. The Independent notes that "news of ugly travel experiences and anger at the US" over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown "are expected to have major negative impacts on America's tourism industry."

One person who understandably may not feel like heading back to America anytime soon: Rebecca Burke, a 28-year-old British backpacker who says she was recently detained for nearly three weeks in a US facility when she tried to enter the US from Canada, even though she says she followed proper procedures. She was finally sent home to the UK on Tuesday, with her father telling the Independent she was brought onto her return flight in chains "like Hannibal Lecter." A Canadian woman has described a similar ordeal. The AP has more on border detentions here.