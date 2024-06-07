On Greek Isle, a British TV Doctor Vanishes

After hours of searching, authorities have found no trace of a British TV doctor who vanished while vacationing on the tiny Greek island of Symi, just a few miles off the coast of Turkey. Michael Mosley, a BBC presenter and Daily Mail columnist who helped popularize intermittent fasting, reportedly set off from Saint Nikolas Beach for a short, coastal hike around 1:30pm Wednesday but failed to return to his accommodation, where he'd left his phone, the BBC reports. His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, a fellow Daily Mail columnist who's written recipes for her husband's various diet books, reported him missing around 7:30pm. Police and fire officials have been searching for the 67-year-old since Wednesday, using drones and a helicopter, but without luck, per the AP .

The search is said to be focused on the Pedi beachside area, not far from where Mosley set out for a short hike to Pedi's Saint Thomas church. "It is probably a 20-minute walk down the side of the mountain, but it's not overly rugged," the Independent quotes a local as saying. "It's a road that sort of heads over the mountainside but it's been recently widened and there is only one route, so it's not possible to lose your way." Symi's mayor said firefighters told him it was "impossible" Mosley was still on the island measuring 22 square miles. "It is a very small, controlled area, full of people so if something happened to him there, we would have found him by now," Eleftherios Papakalodoukas told the BBC, suggesting Mosley might have fallen into the sea, which divers are now searching.

Heat exhaustion is another concern. The island has been under excessive heat warnings in recent days. On Friday, the temperature is expected to reach as high as 118 degrees, per the Mirror. Mosley has appeared in BBC programs Trust Me, I'm A Doctor and The One Show as well as ITV's This Morning. He also has a podcast, "Just One Thing," which airs on BBC Radio 4. The One Show's Alex Jones spoke of collective concern over Mosley's disappearance on Thursday's episode. "Our thoughts are very much with his wife Clare and the rest of his family at this worrying time," she said, per the Independent. "There is just no trace of him—none whatsoever," a senior police spokesperson tells the Telegraph via People. "And that means ... every potential scenario is open and being investigated." (More missing person stories.)