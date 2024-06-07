US / Clarence Thomas Thomas Belatedly Reports Travel Expenses Paid by Donor Elsewhere, Ketanji Brown Jackson receives $900K as part of upcoming book payment By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jun 7, 2024 1:32 PM CDT Copied Front row, from left, Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito, and Elena Kagan. Top row, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file) Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has belatedly reported travel paid for by conservative megadonor Harlan Crow in 2019. In annual reports of justices' finances released Friday, Thomas reported that Crow paid for a hotel room in Bali, Indonesia, for a single night, and food and lodging in Sonoma County, California. The disclosure on Indonesia is curious for what it omits, per the AP: the rest of the trip. ProPublica reported last year that Thomas flew to Indonesia on Crow's private jet and then boarded his superyacht for an islands tour, a revelation that triggered a heated discussion of the justices' ethics rules. Also of note: Ketanji Brown Jackson collected nearly $900,000 last year for her upcoming memoir. Jackson, the first Black woman on the nation's highest court, signed a book contract soon after taking her seat in 2022. The book, Lovely One, is to be published in September, and Jackson is expected to receive about $3 million total. Jackson also disclosed she received four tickets to a Beyoncé concert valued at $3,700 from the singer herself. Justice Brett Kavanaugh reported being paid $340,000 by the conservative Regnery Publishing company for his upcoming memoir. Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor reported royalty income of $250,000 and nearly $90,000, respectively. Only two justices reported receiving gifts last year. Thomas said he was given two photo albums worth $2,000 by Terrence Giroux and his wife. Giroux is the executive director emeritus of the Horatio Alger Association. Jackson received artwork for her Supreme Court office worth $12,500. And then there were the Beyoncé tickets, worth more than $900 a pop. "Justice Jackson is Crazy in Love with Beyonce's music," Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said, invoking a Beyonce song. "Who isn't?" In their day jobs, the justices are being paid $298,500 this year, except for Chief Justice John Roberts, who earns $312,200. The only justice whose report was not available Friday was that of Samuel Alito, who received an extension for up to 90 days, as he does most years. (More Clarence Thomas stories.) Report an error