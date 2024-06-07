Thomas Belatedly Reports Travel Expenses Paid by Donor

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has belatedly reported travel paid for by conservative megadonor Harlan Crow in 2019. In annual reports of justices' finances released Friday, Thomas reported that Crow paid for a hotel room in Bali, Indonesia, for a single night, and food and lodging in Sonoma County, California. The disclosure on Indonesia is curious for what it omits, per the AP: the rest of the trip. ProPublica reported last year that Thomas flew to Indonesia on Crow's private jet and then boarded his superyacht for an islands tour, a revelation that triggered a heated discussion of the justices' ethics rules. Also of note: