Steroids Have Become the New Normal

GQ writer Rosecrans Baldwin is pretty sure you know somebody who is taking performance-enhancing drugs. This is based on his discovery that so many people in his own circle—average folks, not gym rats—are taking something of that nature. It might be human growth hormone, or testosterone, or steroid injections, or "peptide stacks," or beta blockers, and on and on. "We're talking about day traders and data managers," he writes. "People who don't intend to enter a bodybuilding competition but who want to feel more in control of how they look—who are eager to become the human lab–slash–gym rat of their dreams." The story explores what's going on—including how easy it is to obtain the drugs in these days of telemedicine—as Baldwin offers a skeptical take on whether this can possibly be a good thing.