This Is Racing Through Our Galaxy at Top Speed

When you fly by at a million miles an hour, it can turn some heads—which is just what happened with this runaway star. Snappily named J1249+36, it's going fast enough to break free of our galaxy's gravitational pull and launch into intergalactic space, Newsweek reports. The question is what kicked J1249+36 so hard that it's flying 3 times faster than the sun and 1,500 times faster than sound. Space.com mulls one theory, that J1249+36 once played binary companion to a "dead" white dwarf—a former sun-like star that exhausted its hydrogen supply but, in this case, fed off its mate and sucked up mass until it exploded (see video).