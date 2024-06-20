Rift Is Emerging Among Conservatives on SCOTUS

Last week's decision on a man's attempt to trademark the slogan "Trump too small" wasn't exactly the most momentous issue the Supreme Court has dealt with lately, but it exposed what appears to be a growing rift between the court's conservatives. Justice Amy Coney Barrett agreed with Justice Clarence Thomas that the trademark application should be rejected, but she strongly criticized his use of history to decide the case. Analysts see her stance as a possible shift away from originalism, the approach favored by the court's conservatives, which holds that the Constitution should be interpreted strictly as the authors would have understood it when it was written.

"Wrong twice over." In her 15-page opinion, Barrett said Thomas was "wrong twice over" in his majority opinion, by using "loosely related cases" plucked from centuries ago and failing to justify the "hunting for historical forebears on a restriction-by-restriction basis" approach, Slate reports. The "laser-like focus on the history," she wrote, "misses the forest for the trees." The case, she wrote, could have been dealt with using a standard "grounded in both trademark law and First Amendment precedent."

According to Politico, Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch "seem to be squarely in Thomas' camp," while the positions of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh are less clear.