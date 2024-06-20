Detroit Fires Coach, Still Owes Him $65M

Monty Williams is out after signing what was then a record contract
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 20, 2024 11:14 AM CDT
NBA Team Will Pay Him $65M Not to Coach
Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams looks on during a game in March 2024.   (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

It's a safe bet the front office of the Detroit Pistons regrets giving Monty Williams an extremely generous contract last year: On Wednesday, the team fired its head coach after only one season and will eat $65 million in remaining salary, reports ESPN. The Pistons had a league-worst record of 14-68 this season and at one point lost 28 games in a row, tying a league record.

As CNN notes, Williams came into the post with strong credentials. He was the 2021-22 coach of the year with Arizona, where he compiled a 194-115 record over four years with the Phoenix Suns and led the team to the finals once (they lost to Milwaukee). "Decisions like these are difficult to make, and I want to thank Monty for his hard work and dedication," said Pistons owner Tom Gores in a statement. At the time Williams signed his six-year, $78.5 million contract with Detroit, it was the largest ever for an NBA coach, notes the AP. (More Detroit Pistons stories.)

