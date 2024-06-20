These Coffee Mugs Have an Unfortunate Weakness

Nearly 600,000 glass coffee mugs are being recalled across the US after dozens of burn and laceration injuries were reported by consumers, per the AP . The now-recalled JoyJolt-branded "Declan Single Wall Glass Coffee Mugs" can crack or break when filled with hot liquids, according to the US Consumer Safety Product Division . The agency has logged 103 incidents of the glasses breaking at the base—resulting in 56 injuries. That includes 35 reports of burns across the body from spilled hot liquids and 21 cuts, with seven requiring medical attention.

The 16-ounce coffee mugs, distributed by New York-based MM Products Inc., were sold online at the company's JoyJolt website as well as Amazon.com from September 2019 through May 2022 in sets of six for between $20 and $25. The recalled glasses have model number JG10242—which can be found on the side of the products' packaging and order confirmation. Anyone who has the mugs should stop using them and go to JoyJolt's recall page for details on a refund.