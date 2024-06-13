SCOTUS: 'Trump Too Small' Can't Be Trademarked

If you want to create merchandise with the slogan "Trump too small," the Supreme Court is not going to stand in your way. In a unanimous ruling issued Tuesday, the court sided with the Biden administration in a trademark case involving the slogan, CNN reports. Steve Elster, a lawyer who had sought to trademark the phrase, argued that his First Amendment rights were violated when his application was rejected. The administration said Elster is free to use the phrase, but trademark law doesn't allow trademarks that use a person's name without their consent, reports the Washington Post.

"Our courts have long recognized that trademarks containing names may be restricted. And these name restrictions served established principles," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the majority opinion. "We conclude that a tradition of restricting the trademarking of names has coexisted with the First Amendment, and the names clause fits within that tradition," wrote Thomas. He said the ruling was narrow and didn't address broader trademark issues, the Post reports.