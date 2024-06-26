Bolivia's President Warn of Coup Attempt

Armored vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday and President Luis Arce said in a video message, surrounded by his Cabinet, that he was standing firm against an attempted coup. "The country is facing an attempted coup d'état. Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt," he said. "We need the Bolivian people to organize."

Video on Bolivian television showed Arce confronting the general commander of the Army, Juan Jose Zuniga, in the palace hallway, the AP reports. "I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination," Arce said. Before entering the government building, Zuniiga told journalists in the plaza: "Surely soon there will be a new Cabinet of ministers; our country, our state cannot go on like this." Zuniga said that "for now" he recognizes Arce as commander in chief. Reuters reports that Zuniga told a local TV station: "The three chiefs of the armed forces have come to express our dismay."

In a post on X before the palace intrusion, the president said: "We denounce irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army. Democracy must be respected." Former Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup "in the making," per the New York Times. "Let's call on the social movements of the countryside and the city to defend democracy," he said. (More Bolivia stories.)