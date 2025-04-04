Report: US Bans Personnel in China From Romance, Sex With Locals

The US government has banned American government personnel in China, as well as family members and contractors with security clearances, from any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens, the AP has learned. Four people with direct knowledge of the matter told the AP about the policy, which was put into effect by departing US Ambassador Nicholas Burns in January shortly before he left China. The people would speak only on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a confidential new directive.

Though some US agencies already had strict rules on such relationships, a blanket "non-fraternization" policy, as it is known, has been unheard of publicly since the Cold War. It's not uncommon for American diplomats in other countries to date locals and even marry them