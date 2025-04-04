US Couple Landed in Cancun, Then in Prison for a Month

An American couple stranded in a Mexican jail for the past month over a timeshare dispute are now back in the States. NBC News reports that Christy and Paul Akeo "have been released from custody and have returned to Lansing, Michigan," per an attorney statement. Their story is a wild one, in which the Akeos claim they were kidnapped and shaken down by the timeshare company, while the company accuses the Akeos of defrauding them to the tune of six figures. More:

Per CNN, the feud between the Akeos and Palace Elite Resorts began after the couple signed a timeshare agreement in 2021. The following year, prosecutors say, the Akeos had American Express "charge back," or reverse, 13 payments totaling $116,500. Palace accused them of fraud and of posting on Facebook about their antics, encouraging others to do the same. The Akeos accuse Palace of not providing the services they were promised.