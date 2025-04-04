US Couple Landed in Cancun, Then in Prison for a Month

Palace Resorts accused Christy and Paul Akeo of committing fraud over $117K in charge-backs
Posted Apr 4, 2025 8:18 AM CDT
Couple Jailed for a Month Over Mexico Timeshare Back in US
Stock photo of a Cancun beach.   (Getty Images/Mardoz)

An American couple stranded in a Mexican jail for the past month over a timeshare dispute are now back in the States. NBC News reports that Christy and Paul Akeo "have been released from custody and have returned to Lansing, Michigan," per an attorney statement. Their story is a wild one, in which the Akeos claim they were kidnapped and shaken down by the timeshare company, while the company accuses the Akeos of defrauding them to the tune of six figures. More:

  • Per CNN, the feud between the Akeos and Palace Elite Resorts began after the couple signed a timeshare agreement in 2021. The following year, prosecutors say, the Akeos had American Express "charge back," or reverse, 13 payments totaling $116,500. Palace accused them of fraud and of posting on Facebook about their antics, encouraging others to do the same. The Akeos accuse Palace of not providing the services they were promised.

  • The Akeos were arrested on March 4 when they arrived in Cancun and placed in a maximum-security prison, according to their attorney, John Manly. Michigan Rep. Tom Barrett, who flew down to Mexico to expedite their release, described conditions in the prison as "horrific," noting "rubbled walls, overcrowded cells, toilets that don't flush, and disgusting food." Paul Akeo says they had no access to phones or the internet while behind bars.
  • All criminal charges against the Akeos were finally dismissed after a settlement was reached, leading to their release, prosecutors said in a Thursday statement, adding that the Akeos will pay for damages and that the money will be split among three nonprofits. A video posted Thursday evening by Barrett shows the couple boarding a plane to fly home.
  • Palace Resorts rebuffs the couple's claims. "Between 2016 and 2021, the Akeos knowingly and willingly entered into 19 separate membership agreements with Palace Elite, investing over $1.4 million USD in exchange for exclusive benefits and rates intended strictly for personal use," the company said in a statement, adding the couple ended up in "material breach" of said agreements, per CBS. Now, however, Palace is ready to wrap things up, saying that "each party regrets that this incident occurred," per CNN.
  • "The bottom line is this is a civil dispute [that] can be easily litigated," Manly told CNN Friday. "Palace has no right to force a settlement by having the Akeos arrested and thrown into a dangerous Mexican prison."
