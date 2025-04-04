US Is Losing Patience With Russia on Ceasefire: Rubio

Time is running out for Russia to show the US it's not stalling and intends to negotiate a peace agreement with Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday at NATO headquarters. "We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not," he said, adding that if not, members of Congress will have new sanctions ready to impose on Russia, the New York Times reports. Without progress being made, Rubio said, the Trump administration won't "be able to stop" more sanctions.
Rubio's tone toward Ukraine appeared to have softened, per the Guardian. He contrasted the Russian attitude with that of Ukraine's leaders, saying they "have shown a willingness to enter, for example, into a complete ceasefire." Rubio made the comments in Brussels after a two-day meeting of NATO ministers. His assessment seemed to reflect the growing sentiment in the Trump administration that Russian President Vladimir Putin isn't negotiating in good faith, per the Times. Not only was that the belief of the Biden administration, but it was Rubio's view during his tenure in the Senate. (Rubio clashed with a previous Trump secretary of state over whether Putin is a war criminal.)