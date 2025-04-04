US Is Losing Patience With Russia on Ceasefire: Rubio

Time is running out for Russia to show the US it's not stalling and intends to negotiate a peace agreement with Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday at NATO headquarters. "We will know soon enough, in a matter of weeks, not months, whether Russia is serious about peace or not," he said, adding that if not, members of Congress will have new sanctions ready to impose on Russia, the New York Times reports. Without progress being made, Rubio said, the Trump administration won't "be able to stop" more sanctions.