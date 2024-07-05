Carlo Maria Vigano used to be the Vatican's envoy to the United States. Today, he's a former archbishop, excommunicated on Friday in a rare move by the Holy See for refusing to recognize Pope Francis, among other things, per the Washington Post. On June 20, Vigano announced he'd been charged by the Dicastery for the Doctrine for the Faith, the Vatican's disciplinary arm, of the "crime of schism" and denial of the legitimacy of the pontiff and said that he wouldn't cooperate with the Vatican's penal process, per the National Catholic Reporter.

Background: Vigano, who served from 2011 to 2016 as the Vatican's ambassador to the US, has been one of the most outspoken critics of Francis and more liberal shifts made by the Roman Catholic Church since the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s. The archbishop has demanded that the pope resign and even called him "a servant of Satan," per the Post. Vigano, who has expressed support for former President Trump and appealed to the conservative right in America, has also alleged that Francis dismissed early warnings of sex abuse against defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick; insinuated (without evidence) that the pope was involved in a sex scandal of his own; and disseminated various conspiracy theories on QAnon and COVID vaccines.