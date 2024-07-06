President Biden's much-anticipated interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, his first since his weak debate performance against former President Trump, aired Friday night, with the 81-year-old commander in chief showing no sign of stepping down from his post or away from his reelection run. "Look, I mean, if the Lord Almighty came down and said, 'Joe, get out of the race,' I'll get out of the race," Biden said. But "the Lord Almighty's not coming down." General reaction to the conversation? "No fatal gaffe, but no salvation," concludes the Hill. More from the 22-minute interview, as highlighted by the AP, the Hill, NBC News, CNN, and the New York Times:

"I don't think anybody's more qualified to be president or win this race than me." On the disastrous debate: "Nobody's fault but mine," Biden said of the "bad episode," which he insisted was "no indication of any serious condition." He noted he'd been "exhausted," suffering from a bad cold and getting back into the swing of things after a recent overseas trip. He also said, "I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing." When asked if he'd watched the debate back, Biden said, "I don't think I did, no."

"Even when I was answering a question and they turned his mic off, he was still shouting and I let it distract me. I'm not blaming it on that. But I realized that I just wasn't in control." On getting a cognitive test: The president wouldn't commit to undergoing a cognitive or neurological assessment and releasing it to the public, telling Stephanopoulos that "I get a full neurological test every day" just by carrying out his daily duties. When asked if he's had one yet, Biden replied: "No, no one said I had to."