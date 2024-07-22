2 More Would-Be Challengers Back Harris

Kamala Harris hasn't locked down the Democratic nomination, but the list of potential challengers continues to shrink quickly. On Monday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told the Morning Joe show that he wouldn't run, reports the Hill. "The vice president is smart and strong, which will make her a good president," said Beshear, whose name had been on pretty much everyone's short list. "The contrast between her and those running on the other side couldn't be clearer."

Pritzker, too: Soon after Beshear spoke, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also backed Harris, "all but clearing the field of potential challengers," per Politico.