2 More Would-Be Challengers Back Harris

Govs. Andy Beshear and JB Pritzker say they won't run for nomination
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 22, 2024 9:15 AM CDT
Updated Jul 22, 2024 9:45 AM CDT
Another Would-Be Challenger Backs Harris
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.   (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Kamala Harris hasn't locked down the Democratic nomination, but the list of potential challengers continues to shrink quickly. On Monday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told the Morning Joe show that he wouldn't run, reports the Hill. "The vice president is smart and strong, which will make her a good president," said Beshear, whose name had been on pretty much everyone's short list. "The contrast between her and those running on the other side couldn't be clearer."

  • Pritzker, too: Soon after Beshear spoke, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also backed Harris, "all but clearing the field of potential challengers," per Politico.

  • Others out: Earlier Monday, Sen. Joe Machin also pulled his name from contention, and others including Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania previously backed the vice president.
  • Notable exception: Not all potential challengers have done so, however, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, notes the Detroit Free Press. Whitmer tops the list of nine potential Harris alternatives cited by the Washington Post.
  • Running mate? Side by side with this speculation is who Harris might choose as a running mate should she end up as the nominee, and Cooper's name appears to be high on the list, per Axios. Beshear, Shapiro, Pritzker, and Whitmer also are mentioned, as is Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.
(This story was updated with new details on the fast-changing Democratic narrative.)

