Politics / Joe Manchin Manchin Considers Running Against Harris: Source The senator is said to be considering re-registering as a Democrat By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Jul 22, 2024 1:00 AM CDT Copied Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) With President Biden out of the 2024 presidential race, the formerly Democratic senator from West Virginia is considering re-joining the party that he left to become an independent. Yes, Sen. Joe Manchin is thinking about re-registering as a Democrat so he can run against Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats' 2024 presidential nomination, an adviser tells outlets including the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and the AP. Per the Post, Manchin is the "first elected official to signal an openness to challenging" Harris, as many others in the Democratic party (not to mention Hollywood) rallied around her. story continues below Prior to Biden's announcement Sunday, Manchin was on a number of the morning talk shows saying that he believed the president should exit the race and the Democrats should then use an "open process" to choose a replacement nominee. He also threw out some possible replacements, like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, saying members of the new generation of lawmakers should be given a chance to "rise." Otherwise, he mused, "how do they get Democrats like me that left?" The 77-year-old already announced he would not run for re-election to his Senate seat this year, and he's long dropped hints that he was considering a third-party presidential run.