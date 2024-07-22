Manchin Considers Running Against Harris: Source

With President Biden out of the 2024 presidential race, the formerly Democratic senator from West Virginia is considering re-joining the party that he left to become an independent. Yes, Sen. Joe Manchin is thinking about re-registering as a Democrat so he can run against Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democrats' 2024 presidential nomination, an adviser tells outlets including the Washington Post , the Wall Street Journal , and the AP . Per the Post, Manchin is the "first elected official to signal an openness to challenging" Harris, as many others in the Democratic party (not to mention Hollywood ) rallied around her .

Prior to Biden's announcement Sunday, Manchin was on a number of the morning talk shows saying that he believed the president should exit the race and the Democrats should then use an "open process" to choose a replacement nominee. He also threw out some possible replacements, like Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, saying members of the new generation of lawmakers should be given a chance to "rise." Otherwise, he mused, "how do they get Democrats like me that left?" The 77-year-old already announced he would not run for re-election to his Senate seat this year, and he's long dropped hints that he was considering a third-party presidential run. (More Joe Manchin stories.)