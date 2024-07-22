Kamala Harris Is Racking Up a Lot of Support

Democrats quickly rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris as their likely presidential nominee Sunday after President Joe Biden 's ground-shaking decision to bow out of the 2024 race, the AP reports. Shortly after Biden stepped aside he firmly endorsed Harris , who would make history as the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to become a major party's presidential nominee. Other endorsements flowed from former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton , the first major female presidential nominee, and prominent US senators, a wide swath of House representatives and members of the influential Congressional Black Caucus. Would-be challengers for the job became instant Harris supporters: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she won't run, and Govs. Gavin Newsom of California, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Roy Cooper of North Carolina all endorsed Harris on Sunday.

Harris was making calls late in the day to congressional lawmakers and racking up support, including from Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, the chair of the New Democrat Coalition, a moderate caucus on Capitol Hill, who endorsed Harris Sunday. Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke Sunday afternoon, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private conversation. Among those who quickly backed Harris: Washington Sen. Patty Murray, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and California Sen. Laphonza Butler, plus a growing number of Democratic House lawmakers. (More on the caucuses and political organizations backing her here.)

A groundswell appeared to be gathering for Harris to lead the party—within hours Biden's campaign formally changed its name to Harris for President, reflecting that she is inheriting his political operation—but there are notable holdouts. Former President Barack Obama and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi did not explicitly endorse Harris, and Pelosi favors an open primary to strengthen an eventual nominee. There's been an active debate over her rise among Democratic heavyweights—lawmakers, deep-pocketed donors and former high-ranking officials of the Biden, Obama and Clinton administrations, according to a Democrat with deep ties to the Biden-Harris administration. The feeling is that a mini-primary would help Harris seal her bona fides as a strong, sharp candidate and help diminish criticism that she's been undemocratically anointed—something that the Trump campaign has already sought to use against her. (See other possible contenders here.)