In Colombia's fabled fight against Pablo Escobar's hippos, it seems safe to say the hippos are winning. For now. Writing at Smithsonian, Joshua Hammer lays out the numbers: Maybe four were left behind when authorities shot the drug lord dead in 1993 and took over his property—including his menagerie of exotic animals—outside the town of Doradal. Today, nobody is quite sure how many roam near the rivers of the Magdalena Basin, but the official government count is about 170, and that seems conservative. Biologists estimate the population will reach 1,400 by 2040 if left unchecked. Accounts of run-ins with humans are percolating with more regularity in local media accounts, and that's not the only issue. "If I lived in Colombia, I would be worried," Rebecca Lewison, an ecologist at San Diego State University's Coastal and Marine Institute, tells Hammer.