Deadpool & Wolverine Has Year's Biggest Opening

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film restores Marvel's glory after flops
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 28, 2024 12:30 PM CDT
This image released by 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios shows Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool/Wade Wilson, left, and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan in a scene from "Deadpool & Wolverine."   (20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios via AP)

Marvel is back on top with Deadpool & Wolverine. The comic book movie made a staggering $205 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It shattered the opening record for R-rated films previously held by the first Deadpool of $132 million and notched a spot in the Top 10 openings of all time, the AP reports. Including international showings, where it's racked up an addition $233.3 million from 52 markets, Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is looking at a global opening of over $438.3 million.

It's by far biggest opening of the year, unseating the $154.2 million of Disney's Inside Out 2 and the most tickets a movie has sold in its debut weekend since Barbie, with $162 million, stormed theaters last July. Playing in 4,210 locations, the Walt Disney Studios release arrived at a pivotal time for an industry grappling with box office returns that continue to run at a double-digit deficit from last year. The success is also an important moment for Marvel Studios, which has had several high-profile disappointments lately, most notably in The Marvels. It was one of the top 10 domestic grossing weekends of all time, with around $280 million, according to Comscore.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Deadpool & Wolverine, $205 million.
  2. Twisters, $35.3 million.
  3. Despicable Me 4, $14.2 million.
  4. Inside Out 2, $8.3 million.
  5. Longlegs, $6.8 million.
  6. A Quiet Place: Day One, $3 million.
  7. Bad Boys: Ride or Die, $1.3 million.
  8. The Fabulous Four, $1 million.
  9. Fly Me to the Moon, $750,000.
  10. Raayan, $378,571.
