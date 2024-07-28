Deadpool & Wolverine Has Year's Biggest Opening

Marvel is back on top with Deadpool & Wolverine. The comic book movie made a staggering $205 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It shattered the opening record for R-rated films previously held by the first Deadpool of $132 million and notched a spot in the Top 10 openings of all time, the AP reports. Including international showings, where it's racked up an addition $233.3 million from 52 markets, Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is looking at a global opening of over $438.3 million.

It's by far biggest opening of the year, unseating the $154.2 million of Disney's Inside Out 2 and the most tickets a movie has sold in its debut weekend since Barbie, with $162 million, stormed theaters last July. Playing in 4,210 locations, the Walt Disney Studios release arrived at a pivotal time for an industry grappling with box office returns that continue to run at a double-digit deficit from last year. The success is also an important moment for Marvel Studios, which has had several high-profile disappointments lately, most notably in The Marvels. It was one of the top 10 domestic grossing weekends of all time, with around $280 million, according to Comscore.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

