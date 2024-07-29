A Meteor Doubleheader Is on Deck

Get ready for a meteor shower twofer. The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower peaks in late July, reports the AP, and this year it will coincide with a second smaller meteor shower, the Alpha Capricornids. The Delta Aquariids occur every year in North America's late summer. This year's peak activity happens early Tuesday, with an expected 15 to 20 meteors visible per hour in the Northern Hemisphere, under dark skies. Viewing should be even better in the Southern Hemisphere. The shower lasts through August 21, according to the American Meteor Society. Around the same time, the Alpha Capricornid meteor shower should produce around five meteors per hour and lasts through August 15. Here's what to know about the Delta Aquariids and other meteor showers: