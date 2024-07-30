Venezuela's Opposition Candidate to Maduro: No, You Lost

Thousands of Venezuelans angry about Sunday's presidential election marched to the country's presidential palace to protest the official results, which declared President Nicolás Maduro had been reelected despite the opposition also declaring a landslide win. The opposition claims fraud by Maduro's side—the National Electoral Council is stacked with his allies, and the country's military supports him. Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets on the protesters, some of whom had walked for miles to the capital in Caracas, the BBC reports. More of the latest:

Protests were also reported in other Venezuelan cities, CNN reports. In one coastal state, a statue of Maduro was toppled. The outlet has more on the irregularities reported in the voting results here.