Japan Blames Tourists, Heat for Rice Shortage

Japan's rice stockpile has fallen to its lowest level in decades and hungry tourists are partly to blame, according to the country's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. The ministry said Tuesday that inventory in the private sector is down 20% year over year and at its lowest level since at least 1999, Japan Today reports. Japan's population is shrinking, but with tourist numbers surging to record levels since the lifting of COVID restrictions, the "increase in demand by foreign tourists" has hit supplies, ministry official Hiroshi Itakura told AFP. But the main reason for the low rice supply is a decline in production caused by high temperatures and water shortages, he said.