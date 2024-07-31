Feds Move Closer to Massive Air Bag Recall

US auto safety regulators say they stand by a conclusion that more than 50 million air bag inflators are dangerous and should not be in use, taking another step toward a massive recall. The decision Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration involves inflators made by ARC Automotive Inc. in Tennessee and another parts manufacturer. It comes despite opposition from automakers. The inflators in vehicles from 13 manufacturers can explode and hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers, the AP reports.

The agency has said the inflators are responsible for at least seven injuries and two deaths in the United States and Canada since 2009. The NHTSA said seven of the inflators have blown apart in the field in the US, each showing evidence of insufficient welds or too much pressure in a canister designed to contain the explosion and fill the air bags in a crash.

In addition, the agency said 23 of the inflators have ruptured in testing with causes common to the inflators that blew apart in the field. Also, four inflators have ruptured outside the US, killing at least one person, the agency said.

"To be sure, the overwhelming majority of the subject inflators will not rupture upon deployment," the NHSTA wrote. "However, based on the evidence linking past ruptures to the same friction welding process, all of the subject inflators are at risk of rupturing."