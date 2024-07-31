Man Shot at Rally Recorded Video of Person on Roof

A man who was shot and seriously injured at Donald Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania, rally may have recorded video of the gunman. Fox News reports that James Copenhaver's video shows a figure moving across the roof of the American Glass Research building minutes before the shooting.

Fox reports that in the video, which starts at 6:08pm, "the person appears on the roof of the building adjacent to where Trump is speaking and can be seen walking from the 1:00 second mark to about the 2:50 second mark." Investigators say Thomas Crooks started shooting at 6:11pm. Joseph Feldman, Copenhaver's lawyer, says Copenhaver had stopped filming by then. He says Copenhaver paused recording when people turned to look at a projection screen.