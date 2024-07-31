S&P 500 Jumps to Best Day in 5 Months

Advanced Micro Devices rallied 4.4% after reporting better profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, thanks in part to accelerating artificial-intelligence business. That helped drive Nvidia, the chip company that's become the poster child for Wall Street's frenzy around AI, up 12.9% a day after it lost 7%. Microsoft fell 1.1% despite reporting profit and revenue for the latest quarter late Tuesday that edged past analysts' expectations. Growth in its Azure cloud-computing business fell a bit shy of analysts' forecasts. Meta Platforms rose 2.5% as investors waited for its profit report, which arrived after trading closed for the day. Amazon and Apple will follow on Thursday.

Stronger-than-expected profit reports from companies outside the "Magnificent Seven" Big Tech stocks also helped lift the market on Wednesday. Match Group jumped 13.2% after saying its user trends for Tinder are stabilizing and reporting results for the latest quarter that roughly matched analysts' expectations. DuPont rose 4.1% after delivering better profit and revenue than expected, thanks in part to a recovery for the electronics business, and the chemical giant raised its financial forecasts for the full year. Boeing flew 2% higher after naming an industry veteran with a background in mechanical engineering as its next CEO.

Some of Wednesday's strongest action was in the oil market, where the price for a barrel of benchmark US crude jumped about 4%. Hamas's top political leader Ismail Haniyeh died in a predawn assassination in the Iranian capital early Wednesday, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that could escalate conflict in the region and potential disrupt the flow of oil. (More stock market stories.)