One Mystery Solved About Hamas Leader's Killing

When leading Hamas figure Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Iran this week, one question that lingered was how his killers managed to pull it off. Now, both the New York Times and CNN report they have the answer: Somebody smuggled a bomb weeks ago into the Tehran guesthouse where he'd be staying, and it was detonated remotely after he arrived. The stories are based on accounts from officials of various nations, including the US, who were briefed on the operation after it took place.