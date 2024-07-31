What This Assassination Could Mean for the Middle East

Questions are swirling after the apparent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, where he had traveled to attend Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. The details of how he was killed are slowly filtering in, with NBC News citing Iranian state media as reporting the building where Haniyeh was staying "was struck by an air-launched guided projectile" around 2am local time. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, though Israel, which had vowed to kill Haniyeh and fellow Hamas leaders in retribution for the group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, was quickly blamed. More: